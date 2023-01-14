Giese: Rep. Steil does not want to hear from his constituents

Representative Bryan Steil doesn't really want to hear from his constituents. Instead of a single-page web contact form, one has to advance through four pages, filling in bits of one's information such as phone number, address, etc.

When I write him this way, I have often added in a remark that it should be a single webpage to fill out to no avail. Plus, unlike when Paul Ryan had an office on 6th Street, Steil's is in the courthouse requiring one to first pass through a metal detector to get to it. He should remember where his salary comes from.