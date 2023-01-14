 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Giese: Rep. Steil does not want to hear from his constituents

  • 0

Representative Bryan Steil doesn't really want to hear from his constituents. Instead of a single-page web contact form, one has to advance through four pages, filling in bits of one's information such as phone number, address, etc.

When I write him this way, I have often added in a remark that it should be a single webpage to fill out to no avail. Plus, unlike when Paul Ryan had an office on 6th Street, Steil's is in the courthouse requiring one to first pass through a metal detector to get to it. He should remember where his salary comes from.

Mark Giese, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sack: Leaf pickup issues

Sack: Leaf pickup issues

The city gives you a schedule as to when they will be picking up your leaves. You wait and wait and nothing happens.

Thomas: Jan. 6 embarrassment

Thomas: Jan. 6 embarrassment

To all who participated in and to all who sympathized with the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021: You are an embarrassment to The Pledge of Allegia…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News