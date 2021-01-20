 Skip to main content
Giese: Protect natural habitats
Enacting the Roadless Area Conservation Act into law will protect places like Alaska's Tongass for generations to come, and keep its groves safe from the changing winds of different administrations.

In the case of the Tongass, over half of it is wild, pristine forest that up until now has been protected under the Roadless Rule, a policy that prohibits roads — and therefore, development and logging.

We need to protect such forests as the Tongass which are also vital wildlife habitats — a homeless animal is a dead animal; we keep causing so many extinctions — and not turn them into toilet paper.

For the forests' sake, seek a high post-consumer content recycled paper grade of any paper product.

Mark Giese, Racine

