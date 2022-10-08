 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Giese: Negotiation needed for Russia

President Biden must seek a negotiated settlement with Russia over Ukraine.

Sending more arms to Ukraine is only prolonging the conflict and a nuclear power plant is in harm's way, not to mention all the death and other destruction.

Many nations are asking for a cease-fire and negotiations including China, Italy, India, France, Brazil, Germany and South Africa.

The secretary general of the United Nations, António Guterres, has proposed a ceasefire, urged a negotiated settlement and met with the president of Russia.

Pope Francis has urged a ceasefire and negotiations, declared that no war can be justified and encouraged workers to block weapons shipments.

A ceasefire need not wait for a resolution of all issues, only for a credible commitment to negotiate by all sides.

But, those in power in the U.S. think they have a better idea:

“We want to see Russia weakened to the degree it cannot do the kind things that it has done in invading Ukraine,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a press conference in Poland after a visit to Ukraine.

Never mind that the expansion of NATO right up to Russia’s borders and Ukraine’s attacks on its own Russian citizens in the Donbas in violation of the Minsk agreement were factors effectively provoking Putin to attack.

It takes more brains to get along with nuclear-armed Russia than sending weapons to Ukraine to do the fighting to “weaken Russia” and endanger us all with nuclear war.

Mark Giese, Mount Pleasant

