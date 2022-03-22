 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Giese: Negotiate peace now

When Germany reunified, Russia was promised that NATO would not expand further east. Clinton broke the promise as have successor presidents.

William Burns, Biden’s CIA director, has been warning about the provocative effect of NATO expansion on Russia since 1995.

George Kennan made similar warnings as even did war criminal Henry Kissinger.

Even the miscreant president, Trump, wanted to leave NATO.

There is no more Warsaw Pact, why is there a NATO?

The “adults in the room” must have explained to Trump that U.S. arms merchants love NATO expansion — and wars — because that means arms sales. Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes was quoted as being optimistic about rising tensions in Eastern Europe saying that he “fully expect[s]” that “we’re going to see some benefit from it.”

Putin actually once expressed interest in joining NATO. Somehow that fell through and now he has, like many U.S. presidents, become a war criminal with his invasion of Ukraine.

Before resorting to invasion, Putin actually had some reasonable demands entirely ignored by Biden.

These are Russia’s post-invasion demands:

  • Ukraine cease military action
  • Ukraine change its constitution to enshrine neutrality (no admission to NATO)
  • Ukraine acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory
  • Ukraine recognize the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states

Since Russia is a nuclear power, negotiating these is a safer bet than escalating with no-fly zones, shipping weapons to Ukraine, etc.

Immediately negotiate peace now.

Mark M. Giese, Racine

Johnson: Wisconsin voting

Steben: Putin's war

Strohm: Vote for Lazar and Wishau

Olsen: I wonder?

