Giese: Litter bugs

I get around town largely by bicycle and observe literally all kinds of litter. Besides the common litter of bottles, cans, wrappers and grocery bags, I have seen stainless dinnerware — spoons, forks, knives — lots of clothing from shoes to jackets to coats to socks, t-shirts, tank tops, jeans and other pants, shorts, men's and women's underwear, you name it.

It seems increasingly common to see the leftovers from a fast food/deli meal pitched into the road, a plastic bag containing Styrofoam containers, condiment packets, plastic dinnerware, napkins, drink containers and the uneaten food.

Also, used diapers, masks, hair extensions, blankets, towels, washcloths, prescription bottles, hunting knives, box cutters, wire, tools; I've seen it all. Oh, and lots of nails, screws, nuts and car-wheel lug bolts.

I try to pick up some of it, particularly Styrofoam and plastic on the brink of going down a storm sewer.

My “pay” is finding money, usually only a penny.

I wish the littering slobs would cut it out, especially glass bottles. Why am I swerving on my bike from the road's edge into your lane? I am probably dodging broken glass, trying to avoid a flat tire.