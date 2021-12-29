 Skip to main content
Giese: Eliminate our nuclear weapons

Recently, in The Nation, Daniel Ellsberg and Norman Solomon write that we should not modernize our land-based nuclear missiles, we should completely eliminate them.

They are on hair-trigger alert because, if it is detected that enemy missiles are on their way to the U.S., the president has less than 30 minutes to decide whether or not to launch ours, a “use them or lose them” situation.

It is for this and other reasons, that the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved their “Doomsday Clock” to only 100 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been to civilization-ending apocalypse.

But we could unilaterally get rid of all our land-based nuclear weapons and still engage in the madness of nuclear war by way of our submarines and bombers.

Relying on submarines and bombers at least takes things off hair-trigger alert for whoever sits in the Oval Office.

But Senators from several of the states with major ICBM bases or development activities — Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah — continue to maintain an “ICBM Coalition” dedicated to thwarting any serious scrutiny of the land-based weaponry. It’s part of their economy. And members of the coalition have systematically blocked efforts to reduce the number of ICBMs or study alternatives to building new ones. They’re just a few of the lawmakers captivated by ICBM mega-profiteers.

Get rid of these missiles, make the world a little bit safer and save millions of dollars.

Mark Giese, Racine

