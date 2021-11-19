Giese: Does Biden even believe in climate change?

National governments aren’t treating the climate emergency with the urgency or scale that is required — as seen by the half-measure policies and promises that came of COP26.

Concerning our current president, does he even believe in climate change?

Actions speak louder than words:

Biden’s plans for more oil and gas leasing goes against his past statements on battling climate change. In light of the ever-worsening climate crisis, it is, in fact, a simply insane policy.

Biden called the climate crisis “an existential threat,” yet his administration continues to issue permits for fracking on federal lands and support fossil fuel projects from Alaska to the Gulf Coast.

Fracking amounts to drill, baby, drill, not to mention its poisoning of water supplies.

Jeffrey St. Clair of Counterpunch writes:

“I couldn’t think of a better way for Biden and Deb Haaland to both respond to the California oil spill and kick off the Glasgow Climate Summit than by offering up to 1.09 million acres of the Cook Inlet in Alaska for an offshore oil lease sale. It proves just how serious they are!

“We are outdone by Greenland which has suspended all new oil and gas exploration, with government officials saying the ‘price of oil extraction is too high,’ citing both economic considerations and the fight against climate change.”

Another example of Biden insincerity: he says he supports eliminating the federal death penalty but hasn't taken any action yet.

Mark Giese, Racine

