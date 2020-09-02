Giese: Contradicting parties

Type your letter listening to the speakers at the Democratic Convention, you'd hardly know they voted for the Patriot Act; the various wars the U.S. is embroiled in; all that "defense" spending (more than 50% of your federal tax dollars); only two articles of impeachment (when rootsaction.org was proposing 25 — at least Nixon had three); that many democrats support fracking which amounts to drill, baby, drill; that greenpeace gave the Democratic Party climate platform only a ‘C+’ on climate; that the democrats will not unite behind Medicare-for-All, letting their fall-back be so-called Obamacare, a plan invented by Republicans as then-governor Mitt Romney instituted it in Massachusetts.