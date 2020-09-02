 Skip to main content
Giese: Contradicting parties
Giese: Contradicting parties

Type your letter listening to the speakers at the Democratic Convention, you'd hardly know they voted for the Patriot Act; the various wars the U.S. is embroiled in; all that "defense" spending (more than 50% of your federal tax dollars); only two articles of impeachment (when rootsaction.org was proposing 25 — at least Nixon had three); that many democrats support fracking which amounts to drill, baby, drill; that greenpeace gave the Democratic Party climate platform only a ‘C+’ on climate; that the democrats will not unite behind Medicare-for-All, letting their fall-back be so-called Obamacare, a plan invented by Republicans as then-governor Mitt Romney instituted it in Massachusetts.

More locally, Governor Evers signed an ALEC-inspired bill to criminalize protest, area Democrats voted for enriching Foxconn with the destruction of wetlands thrown in, and so forth.

Of course, I can well imagine that listening to the Republican Convention speakers will be quite beyond nauseating.

Republicans, the GEP — Greater-Evil Party.

Then there is Gore Vidal's assessment: "The U.S. is run by the Property Party and its two right wings." Right and righter.

Mark Giese, Mount Pleasant

