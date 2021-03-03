Giese: Conspiracy theories

Concerning conspiracy theories, I'm with Michael Moore who once said, "Now, I'm not into conspiracy theories, except the ones that are true..."

Many people regard all conspiracy theories as false, and many others will believe any conspiracy theory that comes along.

Some conspiracy theories are entirely at odds with readily establishable facts, and some explain the facts better than "the official story."

For instance, there is the conspiracy theory that would have one believe that NASA faked six Moon landings, that NASA, apparently in order to show how hazardous such missions were, apparently also faked the Apollo 13 failure and even allowed three astronauts to die in the Apollo 1 fire.

On the other hand, when it comes to 9-11, the official account — which is a conspiracy on the part of the plane hijackers — is quite lacking in explanatory power perhaps most notably in how did these hijackers, who did not fly a plane into WTC Building 7, make that building, which only had limited fires, collapse completely into its own footprint?