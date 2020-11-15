Giese: A rather sore loser

Remember in 2000, when Gore won the popular vote but lost the electoral college, he and those who voted for him were told to just "get over it"?

It now seems the shoe is on the other foot and in both this election and in 2016, Trump never won the popular vote.

Donald "Stop the Voting" Trump is, to use his words, a loser, and a rather sore one at that. Imagine, however, despite four years of predictable kakistocracy, and over 20,000 documented public lies, and so forth over 70 million people still voted for him.

I can imagine that Biden, as president, will not seek to lock Trump up for his crimes, rather as Obama did not pursue those of his predecessors who were guilty of committing torture, preferring to look forward not back (try telling that to the judge in, say, traffic court). Also, pursuing legal action against Trump may cause the not at all well-regulated "Second Amendment people" to take up their arms.