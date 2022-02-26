Germain: Responding to political extremism

The absurdity of recent letters, with political extremism from both sides, prompt me to respond.

Current inflation is a direct result of the pandemic (ask any economist). It’s hitting the entire world. Pandemic-related supply disruptions, along with increased spending (supply and demand), creates inflation, not Biden, nor Trump. Biden said getting a vaccine and wearing a mask will slow the spread of COVID and reduce the chance to get COVID and/or die. Truth! Unvaccinated: 14 times more likely to get COVID and 53 times more likely to die versus someone vaccinated. Terrible odds if unvaccinated. Our society has become so me, me, me. Infringing on your rights by wearing a mask? Really? But not complaining about having to abide by speed limits or stopping at stoplights, etc.? Hopefully, we abide by thousands of rules to protect society as a whole.

I’m all for individual rights, but when they negatively impact everyone else around, then that’s problematic.

Decades ago, this type of response (me, me, me) would never have happened. Our ancestors must be rolling over in the graves.

Responses to COVID should not be political. What we need is more civility and concern for others.

Last thought, if you are unvaccinated, that is your right, but consider you are literally killing tens of thousands (if not hundreds of thousands) of people, by flooding our hospitals with unvaccinated COVID cases, leaving little if any room for those sick with heart attacks, strokes, etc. Plus driving up insurance costs — inflation.

Jim Germain, Mount Pleasant

