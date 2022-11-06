 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gerber: No more Democrats in Madison

  • 0

I have always believed that term limits are a good thing and Robin Vos has been elected for a while, but this fall’s election has become a mess that might cause us to have a Democrat representative for the first time in decades.

Steen ran against Vos in the primary and the voters made their choice and they nominated Robin Vos. Steen obviously can’t take no for an answer, so he is running again against Robin Vos in November. Because Steen decided to run, a Democrat saw the opportunity to win the seat so he jumped in the race.

In 2020 the Democrat received 42% of the vote. If Steen and Vos split the republican vote, common sense says the Democrat wins. We can’t let that happen.

Join me and vote for Robin Vos Nov. 8 because we can’t afford another Democrat in Madison.

Patricia Gerber, Waterford

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gallaher: TID in Mount Pleasant

Gallaher: TID in Mount Pleasant

Recently, the Village of Mount Pleasant community development authority unanimously voted to approve a project plan for a seventh Tax Incremen…

Bastian: Twin Disc's escape plan

Bastian: Twin Disc's escape plan

The headlines of the Sept. 23 RJT scream an unfortunate Racine reality: while city council is “chugging” toward a community/health clinic goal…

Yelton: Vote to save democracy

Yelton: Vote to save democracy

As the daughter of a World War II veteran and history teacher, I must add my voice to many others warning that our democracy is in danger.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News