Gerber: No more Democrats in Madison

I have always believed that term limits are a good thing and Robin Vos has been elected for a while, but this fall’s election has become a mess that might cause us to have a Democrat representative for the first time in decades.

Steen ran against Vos in the primary and the voters made their choice and they nominated Robin Vos. Steen obviously can’t take no for an answer, so he is running again against Robin Vos in November. Because Steen decided to run, a Democrat saw the opportunity to win the seat so he jumped in the race.

In 2020 the Democrat received 42% of the vote. If Steen and Vos split the republican vote, common sense says the Democrat wins. We can’t let that happen.

Join me and vote for Robin Vos Nov. 8 because we can’t afford another Democrat in Madison.

Patricia Gerber, Waterford