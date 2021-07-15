Gellott: Out-of-control fireworks

There is little that needs to be added to the excellent letter (July 8, 2021) from Robert Groth, regarding this year’s out of control fireworks. Mr. Groth is correct: The fireworks go on from Memorial Day to Labor Day, with a crescendo on July 4 and 5. In our neighborhood, fireworks went on until 1:30 a.m. For nearly a two-hour stretch, from 10:00 to midnight, it was a wall of sound: continual explosions, accompanied by the constant barking of frightened dogs.

These fireworks displays have lost any connection to a genuine celebration of the meaning and significance of the Fourth of July. They risk having Racine descend into the kind of chaos once seen in the City of Detroit connected with Devil’s Night.

Before this happens, the City Council needs to pass real legislation. Allow fireworks on the 3rd and 4th, from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. Outside of that, fines — four and five figures — should be imposed and enforced. All it would take would be catching and arresting a dozen or so offenders and slapping them with heavy fines, and publicizing that fact. That should begin to curb what can only be described as chaos bordering on criminality.

Laura Gellott, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0