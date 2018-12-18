After reading the editorials in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel putting forth strong, principled statements of opposition to the lame duck legislation passed under cover of night by the Republicans in Madison, I awaited the editorial opinion of The Journal Times. All the more as Robin Vos represents a district within The Journal Time’s circulation area. However, the editorial of Dec. 12, “We’ll take any port in the hyperpartisan storm,” is shameful.
The people of Wisconsin elected Tony Evers and Josh Kaul based in part on their stated intentions regarding WEDC, environmental issues, and the the lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act. Fulfilling these promises is now made difficult if not impossible by the actions of the legislature. Moreover, the assault on democracy represented by the hyper-gerrymandering of the state, along with the Orwellian rationale for the lame duck legislation put forward by Republicans calls for a courageous and forthright stand, not retreat to “any port in the storm.”
The last eight years have made clear that the Republicans in Wisconsin, from Scott Walker on down, answer to their corporate sponsors rather than the citizens of Wisconsin. To whom or what do the editors of The Journal Times answer?
Laura Gellott, Racine
