Ricardo Torres' report on Trump's Oct. 24 rally in Mosinee reads like a press release from the office of propaganda of some authoritarian country. Mr. Torres uncritically recounts the statements, half-truths, and outright falsehoods (lies) put forth by Trump. Torres fails in particular to note the hypocrisy of Trump's remarks about the many pipe bombs mailed to individuals earlier that day — individuals who have by name been called out and vilified by Trump. Nowhere does Torres report Trump's "wink and a nod" statements to the crowd in which he pokes fun at his own "good behavior" that evening; nor to his shifting of the blame for the targeting of significant American citizens (President Obama, Secretary Clinton, Attorney General Holder, etc.) to the press itself.
As a journalist, Mr. Torres, and the newspaper for which he works, need to have eyes wide open as they deal with attacks on the press and on the wider threat to the undermining of freedom of speech and the rule of law practiced by Trump.
Laura Gellott, Racine
