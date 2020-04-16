Gellott: Bad choice for photo

Vos, who owes his seat to a gerrymandered district he helped draw, contemptuously gaveled the Assembly in and out of session within a matter of seconds, refusing to take up the request of Gov. Evers, elected by voters across the state, to delay the election. Vos and his Senate counterpart then rushed a request to the Republican-dominated state Supreme Court to overturn Evers’ executive order to postpone the election.

Why not instead show a picture of the dozens of Gateway Tech students who turned out to work the polls, responding to an email sent out by the college (thank you, Gateway, for your civic-mindedness). Or the dozens of senior citizen poll workers who put their health at risk to do the jobs they have done for decades. Or the city officials who did double-duty, pitching in wherever and whenever needed throughout the day. Or the many people who set their own fears aside and came out and voted. These are the people who deserved the spotlight, not Robin Vos.