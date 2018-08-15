While Warren DeKray's letter on Aug. 6 is correct in the historical information regarding aid given to Great Britain by the United States during the Second World War, it is when he uses this information to criticize the London protests against Trump's visit that his logic breaks down.
Trump's policies are the antithesis of the alliance that allowed the Western democracies to prevail during World War II. During his recent European visit, Trump harshly criticized British prime minister Theresa May, labeled the European Union a "foe," and then went on to embrace Vladimir Putin, himself a prime example of an authoritarian leader under whose "footheel" not only Russia but parts of Ukraine and Crimea today languish.
The London protests against Trump were a defense of the democratic values and friendship that this country has shared with Europe since the end of the Second World War. It is Trump who dishonors that relationship, not the London protesters.
Laura Gellott
Racine
