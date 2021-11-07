 Skip to main content
Gehne: Lakeview Park property
I am dismayed that anyone would even momentarily consider selling the Lakeview Community Center property for a multifamily residential building.

The Journal Times article (Oct. 10) stated “it is such a good spot that it’s surprising that someone has not done something with it.” Someone has not done something with it?!

Lakeview is a park! It is greenspace along the lakefront between the Racine Zoo and North Beach located on a popular bike and walking path. It should be an absolute jewel of Racine on the lake.

For the same reason we don’t have a McDonald’s on the rim of the Grand Canyon, it should not be for sale. Ever.

The community has been wearied but patient through a muffled mystery regarding the Senior Center agreement, unexplained changes in polling places, a devastating fire and years of city inactivity.

The $967,000 insurance settlement after the September 2019 fire is apparently “not quite enough” to raze the damaged structure and build a new community center.

How much more exactly is needed to provide a new and necessary community center for Racine on the lake?

We need a community center with accessibility to lakefront views from above beach/sand level. We need public restrooms for Zoo Beach. We need a positive gathering space complemented by the surrounding playground, basketball court and sports field already well-used and appreciated in the park.

I am willing to contribute and I am willing to work, but I cannot agree that prostituting this prized property is the way forward.

Mary Gehne, Racine

