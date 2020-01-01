Gavigan: No to more development at 38 and 31
Gavigan: No to more development at 38 and 31

I am opposed to the proposed development at the northeast corner of 31 and 38. I went to the zoning board meetings for Caledonia and Mount Pleasant this past week. At both meetings, the dangerous intersection was brought up several times.

The pollution to nearby wells caused by the underground gas tanks, the destruction of a natural habitat, the problems with drainage to the nearby homes and the fact that this is a residential neighborhood where Culver's has not built in southeast Wisconsin before.

Saying the intersection is so busy that there should be commercial development is not enough of a reason. Two of the corners are residential and the third a bank.

Concerned citizens, go to the Caledonia zoning board meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 and the Mount Pleasant meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 to voice your opposition. Call your village trustees to let them know how you feel.

Carol Gavigan, Mount Pleasant

