Gasiorkiewicz: Tribute to Coach Swanson

Racine has been blessed with the presence of many wonderful individuals over its history, but none who has accounted for the growth to manhood like Coach Harold Swanson. His legacy will live on in the way the young men (now men) carry on their own lives in dedication, ethics, sportsmanship and decency.

I met Harold when my son started to play tennis at The Prairie School. I saw Harold use his enormous talents to mold not only my son but all young people who crossed his path the value and benefit of work, the negative effect of anger and frustration, the value of performing whatever you do with one hundred percent effort, and finally the value of being a good winner and a gracious loser.

Harold knew and imparted to our youth that playing by the rules, playing with honesty and dignity, reaped greater reward than what a scoreboard could ever depict. He insisted on compliance with these standards from his players on and off the court. Simply stated he assisted parents all over Racine in developing their children into honorable and respectable adults.

For Harold's efforts on and off the sporting fields and courts, I will forever be thankful that his lessons continue to live on not only in my son but in every individual who had the great pleasure of knowing him. Thank you, Harold, for all you have done to improve mankind.

Hon. Eugene A. Gasiorkiewicz, Racine

