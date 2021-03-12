Gasiorkiewicz: Retain Judge Jeff Davis

I have had the honor to serve as a Racine County Circuit Court judge since 2010. As a sitting judge I read every decision issued by our Court of Appeals. I rely on their decisions for interpretation of laws and direction.

The Court of Appeals is an “error correcting” court deciding complicated issues of law, procedure and evidence. As you might expect, they review a large number of cases previously heard before circuit courts. Their review and decisions are vitally important, affecting our personal freedoms and business practices.

I have been impressed with the decisions authored by Judge Jeff Davis during his time on our district’s Court of Appeals. They are clearly written in a concise and instructive manner, displaying a thorough understanding of the facts and issues and a fair and impartial adherence to the law.

Judge Davis comes to our Court of Appeals following a long history of academic and legal excellence. He spent 32 years as a partner at Quarles & Brady, a leading national law firm, handling complex litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts in Wisconsin. He has taught Wisconsin circuit court judges how to handle issues ranging from complex litigation to insurance contract interpretation.