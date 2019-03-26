On April 2, Caledonia residents have the opportunity to strengthen the Caledonia Village Board by electing Tom Weatherston. His experience in state and local government will be a great asset to the Caledonia Board.
Tom is intelligent, experienced and dedicated to the Village of Caledonia. I strongly suggest voting for Tom Weatherston on April 2.
Harry Garnette
Caledonia
