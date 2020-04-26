Gardner: Follow Racine Fire ordinance against burning leaves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am asthmatic. The number one trigger for my asthma is air pollution smoke from burning of leaves, wood and debris. My asthma has been exacerbated as the people in my neighborhood are burning leaves, wood and debris on a continual basis despite this notice from the Racine Fire Department.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed asthma as one of the chronic illnesses that may increase the chance of a severe case of COVID-19. So, should I become infected with COVID-19, there is a greater chance that I will become severely ill and most likely die.

Avoiding asthma triggers is of utmost importance for anyone who suffers from asthma. When people are burning leaves, wood and debris in my neighborhood, I cannot go outside for fresh air, I cannot open my windows for fresh air and the smell of this smoke is so horrible it seeps into my home through the dryer vent making my clothes smell like campfire.

Yesterday was a beautiful weather day and, once again, I was unable to enjoy being outside in my own yard or open my windows for fresh air. This smoke smell has made me “Sick at Home” not “Safe at Home”.