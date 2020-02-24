Garcia: Trump and Jesus are not in the same category

I read the Feb. 20 letter about how Trump is in the same category as Jesus. Is this person for real? Does he really believe Jesus and Donald walked on water, or even fed the masses of people with one fish and bread? I truly believe you need to go to church and confess or at least talk to your pastor.

Oh, can we say O.J. Simpson was also like Jesus because they tried him, even though he was never convicted, but the public was swayed? The only thing I see about false conviction is that you are very confused in life. Your beliefs in politics has lead you astray from the real world.

Jesus is our savior, and if you believe Donald is your savior you are entitled to your beliefs, but please do not categorize Jesus and Donald together. Religion and politics should not be in same sentence.

I know you're speaking of a court situation, but you are looking at it the wrong way sir. Jesus was the son of God. Thank you, please read your Bible.

Manuel Garcia, Racine

