Garchek: Vos is the cause of divisive politics

Sanctimoniously Robin Vos tells us how badly he feels his opponent, whose family is being relentlessly harassed and threatened, has dropped out of the State Assembly race. He goes on to say he just doesn't understand why politics has become so divisive.

This from Vos who openly brags about the effectiveness of the "divide and conquer" strategy? Look back. Just days after the Packers 2011 Super Bowl victory a deliriously happy, unified Wisconsin, jubilantly celebrated while he plotted to turn us against each other. Remember midnight meetings to rob collective bargaining rights from educators and state workers by portraying them as overpaid and underworked thieves of state dollars? The protests.

He moved onto gerrymandering. Using taxpayer monies to pay lawyers to create algorithmic distortion of state election districts to insure Republican victories by diluting the power of a Democrat's vote.

Then there were voter I.D. laws passed midst no evidence of cheating.

Onto the engineered non-discussion of gun control through his meet/adjourn routine, again using this strategy to avoid discussions of "safe health voting" with the governor, forcing Wisconsinites to choose risking their health or foregoing their vote during this pandemic.