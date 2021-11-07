 Skip to main content
Garchek: Our sheriff and vaccines
Garchek: Our sheriff and vaccines

Our noble sheriff, the same one who continues to refuse to enforce face mask mandates under the guise of protecting people's rights — their right to avoid a painless pin prick, the right to deny moral responsibility as citizens of a republic to work together for the common good to eradicate a deadly virus and save the economy from long term economic ruin — has now unilaterally decided to make it his call to duty to violate the intrinsic human and civil rights of those who dwell in the anonymity of a nursing home.

He has deemed himself God to determine whether or not they still exist as human beings with inalienable rights to life, liberty as well as their right to vote. Not a licensed medical professional, a partisan political sheriff has decided to invade the sanctity of their dwelling and decide who maintains the correct degree of rationality and humanness to retain their right to vote.

I, as should we all as well as our family's that support us, fight to our dying breath to retain that right.

Hey, even Trump who has actually been diagnosed by medical professionals as suffering from "Anti-social Personality Disorder" as well as "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" was allowed to vote.

Jeanne Garchek, Racine

