Garchek: No logic with Trump

As were our founding fathers, I am a fan of logic and reason. But I am also confused.

Folks who profess to be deeply religious back a man who hasn't been a regular church goer since he was 7 years old, lies incessantly and has pretty much broken all the rest of the Ten Commandments, and boasts about it.

Military folks back a man who stood at a military cemetery, built to honor men and women who gave their lives for our freedoms, and refers to the dead as "a bunch of losers and suckers." The same man deems heroic a 17-year-old vigilante murderer of two men who tried to disarm him, preventing loss of lives.

Hispanics are now backing him? You know the folks he called "murderers and rapists." The ones he is throwing in cages when they come to the U.S., petitioning for asylum from murderous drug lords in their homelands.

My biggest confusion comes from a hand-painted front-yard sign I drive by daily. It says on three lines:

TRUMP

12 MORE YEARS

LAW and ORDER.