Gallaher: TID in Mount Pleasant

Recently, the Village of Mount Pleasant community development authority unanimously voted to approve a project plan for a seventh Tax Incremental District (TID), the second TID approved this year in the village.

For those unfamiliar with TIDs: A municipality designates a small geographic area to be redeveloped, usually at the request of a developer. Property taxes in this area are frozen at the base value, any increase in revenue from redevelopment goes back into the TID to repay borrowing, debt service and developer incentives first.

Since TIDs are designed to last roughly 20 years, taxpayers won’t see revenue gains for decades.

Taxing entities who get a share of our property tax revenue — RUSD, Gateway and Racine County — only receive the base value of property taxes for the life of the TID and taxpayers pick up the check for their lost revenue.

Under normal circumstances, municipalities are limited to how much equalized value of property taxes they can place in a TID. However, because the Foxconn TID was so large and so expensive it was made exempt from this requirement.

But, legal or not, the amount of revenue that is being stolen from RUSD, Gateway and Racine County through Mount Pleasant’s use of TID development is outrageous. They have become little more than developer reward programs paid with public money.

The good news is that RUSD, Gateway and Racine County have a vote on whether this TID is established. Contact them and tell them to vote no.

Kelly Gallaher, Mount Pleasant