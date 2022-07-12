 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gallaher: No village opponents

In the spring of 2021 and 2022, no candidate for Mount Pleasant Village Trustee faced an opponent on election day.

In a village of 26,000, they basically self-appointed themselves with only the 20 nomination signatures required to be placed on the ballot.

In 2019 and 2020, just two village trustees faced an opponent out of seven seats.

It’s been more than five years since every candidate had an opponent, giving voters a real choice in who represents them in Mount Pleasant.

This is not especially unique to Mount Pleasant. The desire to run for public office has diminished everywhere. It takes time and commitment that often can be spent doing something more fun and relaxing.

However, the cost of indifference is high. Elected officials who have no fear of being opposed are unaccountable to voters. Too often they confuse the lack of opposition as public approval, instead of hesitation or skepticism to join boards known for divisiveness or poor performance.

The residents of Mount Pleasant have learned, perhaps more than anyone, how important it is to have respectful, competent, elected officials who know who they represent — and it isn’t private foreign corporations.

In April 2023, four trustee seats are up for election, including village president. Please consider running, if only just to give voters a choice. Let’s create a village board that truly reflects our residents and their values.

Kelly Gallaher, Mount Pleasant

