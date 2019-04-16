God Bless The Yardarm. God Bless Pete, Lisa and Laurie. What a world class establishment they developed over the last 36 years!
I've had so many mixed emotions over the last few weeks. So, so happy for Lisa and Laurie, and their new journey in the next chapter of their lives. And not to be selfish but, I'm also so sad. My family and I won't have that world class establishment to hang out at anymore. There has never been any place with more memories for my family and I than the Yardarm.
Since my wife and I hung out there in 1983 when we were dating, to a few Hawaiian parties in the back. The, 26 years of The Great Guinness Toast as The Toastmaster.
Bartending for a few years every Friday night and splashed in along the way are countless memories of spending time with our daughters and many close friends. I love Lisa and Laurie like my sisters. Always have, always will.
Many, many great wishes to both Lisa and Laurie from Mark, Een, Sammie, Sydney, and Shauna.
Mark Galica and the Galica Family
Racine
Joey is a first class guy who will bring some new ideas and a great menu. We've been to Joey's West we have have great food. Joey is also a very community minded person, supporting many events throughout the county. He is very generous but keeps his support under the radar because that is the sort of guy he it. I'm looking forward to his new venture.
