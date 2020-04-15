Galica: Irresponsible reporting on Vos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I need to set the record straight here, Robin Vos was required to wear all of that personal protective equipment you saw in all of the pictures on television and in the papers, including our very own beloved Journal Times. It was mandatory.

Of course, you wouldn't know that by reading The Journal Times, would you? No, you wouldn't, until you read the seventh paragraph on page 3. Many people aren't going to read the second page of a story because they believe the meat of the story is on the front page.

To me, it's very irresponsible of The Journal Times not to include the mandatory requirements of PPE in the beginning of the article and under the picture on the front page.

This is irresponsible and misleading journalism. You could have quelled many arguments today.

Social media is blowing up because of journalism like yours, and the likes of big brothers The New York Times and Washington Post.

How about you try harder to separate yourselves from the other fake news outlets. It's very unbecoming.

Mark Galica, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0