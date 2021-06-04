 Skip to main content
Galica: Drivers are the problem, not cyclists
Really? You're kidding, right?

I just read the article about the grant for giving citations to cyclists or pedestrians ... is that before or after they get hit by the idiot drivers running red lights or stop signs? That's the real pandemic! Idiot drivers that don't know what the color red means while driving a car!

I don't recall when the Wisconsin DOT said it was okay to go through a red light if you're kind of close to it when it changes...or you can just roll through a stop sign, if you don't see any other cars sort of close to the intersection. Give me a break!

I drive quite a bit around southeastern Wisconsin because of my job. I probably see three to five cars run red lights every day. God only knows how many people rolling through stop signs.

Apply for a grant to stop the real problem — idiot drivers running red lights and stop signs, instead of creating a problem that doesn't exist!

Mark Galica, Racine

