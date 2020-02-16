Galbis-Reig: Hispanic tobacco smoking prevention

A new article from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published on January 30, 2020 reports that data collected from 2000-2015 show physicians are less likely to give smoking cessation advice to Hispanic/Latino patients than they were to white patients who smoke.

Among adult Hispanic current daily smokers, an estimated 67% report that they want to quit. Hispanics/Latinos have lower health insurance coverage and less healthcare access making it less likely that they will be advised to quit smoking cigarettes or to have access to smoking cessation treatments.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cancer, heart disease, and stroke — all of which can be caused by cigarette smoking — are among the five leading causes of death among Hispanics. Diabetes is the fifth. The risk of developing diabetes is 30–40% higher for smokers. We also know that tobacco products are advertised and promoted disproportionately to minority groups. These facts make it even more important that the Hispanic/Latino community get the help they need to quit.