I cannot for the life of me figure out how the county has decided to cut $25,000 of funding to Veterans Outreach while approving a $23,000 increase, totaling $125,000, to the Racine Heritage Museum.
I don't discount the importance of any not-for-profit, but ultimately one provides housing, food, therapy and job training to our homeless veteran population — these are people — while the other is a museum. Where is the sense in this? Better yet, where is our county's priorities?
Jennie Fuhrman, Caledonia
