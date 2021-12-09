 Skip to main content
Fugate: Who is Steil representing?

Just whom is Congressman Bryan Steil representing?

His newsletters are strong on defense and law and order yet he refused to support the Congressional inquiry into the Jan. 6 insurrection and attempt to overturn the valid election of President Joe Biden.

He has trivialized several Infrastructure package elements as “pet projects” when, in reality, national infrastructure is crumbling. President Trump and Republicans promised, but failed, to repair bridges, railroads, control floods and provide internet. Yet Steil votes against Democrats rather than for his constituents. He must want shiny new unleaded laterals connecting to his homes while ignoring the need to replace lead pipes that are poisoning our children.

And when it comes to children, our future, he questions the efficacy of universal early childhood education. The United States ranks third from the bottom among 36 industrialized nations in pre-school education. Guess Bryan doesn’t know that.

Research has shown that investments in early childhood dramatically reduce instances of special education deficits and improve readiness for kindergarten. In fact, Bryan has allowed federal support for special ed funding to decline, forcing schools to take dollars away from regular ed to offset these costs.

Just last week Congressman Steil demonstrated his lack of character by failing to support the censure of Representative Gosar for creating images in which he kills another member of Congress. Is this the kind of role model our Congressman should be?

Voters of the First Congressional District, it’s time to turn Steil out of office.

Tom Fugate, Mount Pleasant

 

