Fugate: Teacher's efforts are praiseworthy

I was inspired but not surprised to read about Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School teacher Rian Vickery (”People Are Still Breaking Barriers” in Monday’s JT) and her innovative approach in introducing her second-graders to the achievement of Black Americans as well as to their own family heritage. Like so many other dedicated educators, Vickery has worked to keep her students engaged and her lessons relevant and positive, even within the limitations of virtual learning. Her efforts are indeed praiseworthy.

As a member of the Racine Area Retired Educators Association (RAREA) Scholarship Committee, I am also delighted to note that Rian’s potential as a fine educator was evident even when she was a high school student. As a Washington Park High School graduate in 2015, she was the recipient of a $1,500 RAREA Scholarship. At that time she was preparing to embark upon a college path that would lead her to this present moment of outstanding professional achievement.

I would like to encourage any current RUSD seniors planning to pursue a career in teaching to apply for one of four scholarships offered this year. Information is available through guidance counselors at each of the public high schools or by contacting Tom Fugate, Scholarship Committee chair, at 262-886-2727.

Sandra Fugate, Mount Pleasant

RAREA Scholarship Committee

