Fugate: No politics here; donate blood

Did you know that human blood is politics neutral? Type A+ blood from the arm of an avid Republican has the same life-saving efficacy in the life-threatened body of a registered Democrat as it does the arm of a recipient Republican. A person on the ER gurney bleeding life all over the floor cares not a whit whether the blood going into her/his arm came from a 21-year-old Democrat or a 65-year-old Republican. The urgency here is blood.