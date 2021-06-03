Fugate: Gobbledygook from Vos, Wanggaard

I've become increasingly disappointed with the absence of courage and common sense displayed by our 21st and 63rd District elected officials, Van Wangaard and Robin Vos.

Their combined lack of spine and bleating whines are intended to excuse their irrational, strictly partisan, explanations about the Wisconsin Fair Maps efforts. But their illogical rants ignore the sentiments for their constituents.

We used to call this type of political babble, gobbledygook. Robin and Van are very good at gobbledygook.

In a recent letter, Drew Sobota factually and with bullseye precision outlined why the current gerrymandered congressional districts in Wisconsin are unfair for all voters. Once the electorate realizes their vote may not count, disappointment may, I fear, lead to disillusionment for our democratic republic.

Woe is we!

Tom Fugate, Mount Pleasant

