Frontier: 'We the people'
Frontier: 'We the people'

In 2012, under the visionary leadership of Sue Hollow and Mary Beth Zuhlke, Racine held a week of peacemaking activities.

This event brought Claybourne Carson, a professor of African-American history from Stanford University to Racine. Dr, Carson was selected by Coretta Scott King to be Martin Luther King’s authorized biographer. He spoke eloquently.

One of his proposals for moving us forward on justice issues was to begin all public meetings with the preamble to the constitution. This serves as a reminder that the first words in our Constitution are “We the people," not "I the people."

The preamble is as follows:

"We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this constitution for the United States of America."

The Racine Unified school board begins all its business meetings in this way. It would be good for other political entities and all community groups to consider this reminder of the framers' call to community.

Michael Frontier, Racine

