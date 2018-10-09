As the School Board struggles to fund significant educational needs, the community should be asking some questions that Governor Scott Walker has prompted by his decisions affecting education.
Why would an education Governor who advocates for better job training, in his first major action in 2011, cut technical schools budgets by 30 percent?
Why would an education Governor cut public school funding since 2010 to the point Wisconsin was ranked below only Alabama in terms of percent of funding cuts?
Why would an education Governor attempt to emasculate the University of Wisconsin mission statement and then call this attempted change a "drafting error?”
These are questions that we must ask, especially when his commercials call him the education governor.
Are these the actions of a Governor who supports education?
Michael Frontier, Racine
