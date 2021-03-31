Frontier: Vote Brewer Barbian for School Board

Jane Brewer Barbian is seeking her second term as a member of the Racine Unified School Board from the 5th District. Her district is virtually all in Mount Pleasant.

I have served with Jane for the past three years. Jane brings tremendous experience to this important role.

As a teacher and former Director of the RUSD”s reading program Jane brings insight to the many facets of the workings of the school district. This unique background is a real asset to the board’s decision-making process as they oversee the District’s $350 + Budget. Her leadership has been recognized by her board colleagues who selected her to be board vice-president in this her first term.

Jane has brought innovation to the RUSD board. In her first year on the board, Jane recommended that two district schools come before the board each month and present their strategic goals and achievement data. This strategy has been adopted and has provided a powerful new tool for RUSD board members to get insight into specific school initiatives. Additionally, the board now has the opportunity to interact with school leadership teams. Her passion for improving minority test scores and to hold the district accountable for this critical goal is very evident in her preparation and questioning of administration.