Frontier: Vos needs to educate himself

Recently Assemblyman Robin Vos noted that he did not see any relationship between red-lining and poor reading scores. Sadly, there is a very strong connection.

Redlining is the systematic denial of various services to residents of specific, often racially associated, neighborhoods or communities. Redlining cordoned off areas of cities where blacks could not buy homes. Wisconsin ranks 45th in black home ownership in America. Not accruing wealth through home ownership, results in less stable housing for black families. Tragically, some students in Racine move as many as three times a year.

John Hattie, a world renowned educational researcher, in his cutting-edge book "Visible Learning," assessed thousand of studies (meta-analyses) examining factors that contribute to learning. His research ranked 130 variables related to learning. The research demonstrates that the worst thing (#130) you can do to a student is to have her or him change schools frequently. Among the best things (#2) that can happen to a student is to have a teacher see learning through the eyes of that youngster. Frequent moving denies teachers that opportunity. This is the reason the broader population should be conversant with the impacts of historic racial bias on the black community.