Frontier: Solid waste/recycling holiday

Many years ago as an alderman I served on the City of Racine's Public Works Committee. I was amazed at the variety of responsibilities this department had to oversee.

This February will mark the completion of the first year of solid waste/recycling and bulky item rotating holiday collection calendar.

As a participant in this change, like all my fellow Racinians, I would like to commend John Rooney and his team at the Department of Public Works for implementing this innovative plan. This plan puts responsibility on citizens to be aware of rolling changes in garbage pick-up days.

While initially confusing, the change was supported by text messages and email reminders to assist in having the correct information.

In these days of tight budgets and often increasing responsibilities for government, this change has saved the city monies and made the department more nimble in addressing other needs.

All too often we take our city and county officials for granted. We need to affirm their creative and dedicated service to the citizens they serve.

Mike Frontier, Racine

