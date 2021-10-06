 Skip to main content
Frohlich: Thanks for article on Jon Nelson
Frohlich: Thanks for article on Jon Nelson

Thank you for publishing the encouraging article about the Case freshmen football program and Jon Nelson. Jon’s dedication to high school students as demonstrated in his untiring effort and involvement in youth programs has certainly contributed to the life long success of the young men who chose to heed his teaching. Jon’s life shows how just one individual can positively inﬂuence our community.

Would that there were a hundred Jon Nelsons in Racine. Our city and county would be transformed in a generation.

Robert Frohlich, Racine

