Frohlich: separation of the Methodist church

The Jan. 4 digest article regarding a proposed separation in the United Methodist Church states that the split is, “… an attempt to resolve a years-long dispute over gay marriage and gay clergy.” As a former member, and lay leader in the Wisconsin Conference of the UMC, I can tell you the dispute is much bigger than that.

It is a foundational dispute over the authority of scripture. The Bible is the authoritative word of God; God’s truth for all ages, all cultures and for all who would call themselves Christian.

The Bible is the progressive unveiling of God’s plan for redemption of all creation. It tells us who God is, who we are and what went wrong when we rebelled against God.

His plan for redemption and reconciliation is fulfilled in the life, sacrificial death and resurrection of His Son, Jesus Christ. The church receives this revelation as true and absolute.