Response to Ordinance 0019-19 Ch. 66 Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Change Efforts. I urge you not to proceed with enactment of this ordinance.
I am a member of a church in the City of Racine. This ordinance, if passed, would expose my Pastor to prosecution for counseling according to the truths of the Bible and centuries of teaching by the Christian Church.
The objective of such counseling is to bring healing and wholeness to individuals troubled by any pattern of behavior which the Bible describes as sinful; that they might find forgiveness and peace with God.
Simply put, the passage of this ordinance would impinge upon the ability of Christians to practice their faith, a right guaranteed by the Constitution. I respectfully ask that you do not pass or put into effect this ordinance.
Robert Frohlich, Racine
