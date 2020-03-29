Friesch: Vote yes on RUSD referendum

I am a resident of the Village of Mount Pleasant, a proud mother of a Racine Unified School District student and a supporter of the 2020 Referendum. I ask that the Mount Pleasant Village Board reconsider their opposition to the RUSD referendum, flip the ballot, and vote yes on April 7.

On Monday, March 23, I sent a letter to Trustee David DeGroot and the Village Board explaining my support for the referendum. In the letter, I wrote that I hoped that we could agree that our community wants and needs the best possible education for area young people. I believe that we want our schools to have the necessary resources, technology, buildings and experienced teachers preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow. The average age of an RUSD school building is 79 years old. They are not equipped nor built for a 21st century education. These facilities lack the appropriate technological resources. The schools are an important part of the educational foundation and they must be addressed.