Thank you to Judge Jon Fredrickson who is running for Racine County Circuit Court, Branch 7, and Judge Lisa Neubauer who is running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court for their commitment to conducting exemplary nonpartisan campaigns. This is what a campaign for the judiciary should be, based on outstanding qualifications and personal integrity. It is no accident that both are considered the best qualified in their contest, and both enjoy the overwhelming support of other judges and law enforcement.
I applaud them both. Please join me for voting for these most qualified judges on April 2.
Bonnie Barca Friday
Mount Pleasant
