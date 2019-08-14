It was the perfect night for a community building, crime prevention and safety campaign! National Night Out (NNO), “America’s Night Out Against Crime” was celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 6, throughout the Racine community.
Nearly 6,000 people attended one of 58 NNO events held in individual blocks and neighborhood areas, at local parks, churches, and community centers.
NNO shines a spotlight on the significance of forwarding police-community relationships, improving crime and drug prevention awareness, generating participation in local anti-crime efforts, and strengthening neighborhood unity. NNO embraces a powerful spirit, energy and commitment to creating safe and drug free neighborhoods in which to live, work and play.
On behalf of Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc., many thanks go out to the Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and the South Shore Fire Department. We gratefully acknowledge our valued sponsors: SC Johnson, the Racine County Food Bank, We Energies, Target, Habush, Habush & Rottier S.C., Great Northern Corporation, and SportClips.
A special note of thanks to Pastor Brian Crane and Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church for hosting the Kick-Off event. We would also like to thank the biggest group of all, the NNO event organizers and volunteers. We appreciate the countless hours you spent planning, preparing and participating in your individual National Night Out activities. Thank you for your commitment to your neighbors and your neighborhoods.
Bringing people together is an important step in creating safe, friendly, and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.
Charles French, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. program director
