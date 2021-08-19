French: National Night Out

National Night Out was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and it was the perfect night to “give crime and drugs a going away party!”
Known as “America’s night out against crime,” thousands gathered to take part in this annual community-building campaign that promotes on-going and positive community-law enforcement relationships, advances neighbor-to-neighbor connectedness and builds strong and resilient neighborhoods.
NNO embraces a powerful spirit, energy and commitment to creating safe and drug free neighborhoods in which to live, work and play. NNO themes were celebrated at events and parties held throughout the Racine community in individual blocks and neighborhood areas, and at community orientated policing houses, churches and community centers.
NNO can’t happen without the help of many volunteers and organizations.
Racine Neighborhood Watch, Inc., would like to thank the Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department for their participation.
We gratefully acknowledge our valued sponsors: NNO has been supported by a grant from SC Johnson and donations from the Racine County Food Bank, Target and Habush, Habush & Rottier, S.C. A special note of thanks to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and event organizer Linda Rattle for hosting the NNO kick-off festivities.
We would also like to thank the biggest group of all, the NNO event organizers and volunteers. We appreciate the countless hours you spent planning and preparing your individual NNO activities. Thank you for your commitment to your neighbors and your neighborhoods.
Bringing people together is an important step in creating safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.
Charles French, Racine