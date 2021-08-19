French: National Night Out

National Night Out was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and it was the perfect night to “give crime and drugs a going away party!”

Known as “America’s night out against crime,” thousands gathered to take part in this annual community-building campaign that promotes on-going and positive community-law enforcement relationships, advances neighbor-to-neighbor connectedness and builds strong and resilient neighborhoods.

NNO embraces a powerful spirit, energy and commitment to creating safe and drug free neighborhoods in which to live, work and play. NNO themes were celebrated at events and parties held throughout the Racine community in individual blocks and neighborhood areas, and at community orientated policing houses, churches and community centers.

NNO can’t happen without the help of many volunteers and organizations.

Racine Neighborhood Watch, Inc., would like to thank the Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department for their participation.